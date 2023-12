The former wife of French serial killer Michel Fourniret expressed regret on the final day of her trial Tuesday for her role in the murders he committed, asking the families of the victims to forgive her.

"I ask for forgiveness," Monique Olivier said on the final day of her trial for complicity in three of killings committed by Fourniret, including that of British student Joanna Parrish. "Although I know that what I did is unforgivable," she added.