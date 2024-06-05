Nike is cutting jobs at its European headquarters in the Dutch city Hilversum, Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday.

Nike did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

According to the sportswear giant's website, more than 2,000 employees work at its European headquarters. It is not clear how many people are affected by the reported cuts.

Earlier this year, Nike announced that it would cut about 2% of its total workforce, or more than 1,600 jobs, to lower expenses as demand for its shoes comes under pressure. (Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by Jason Neely)



