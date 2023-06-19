Randstad, the world's largest staffing company, announced on Monday that it is renewing its pledge to improve the work lives of tens of thousands of refugees.

Over the next three years it will train 10,000 refugees and place 40,000 in jobs, the Dutch recruitment firm said in a statement.

It added it had already met its 2022-2024 target of supporting the work lives of 20,000 refugees.

"A job is key to unlocking dignity, economic security, and a vastly improved future for refugees and their families in new countries," said Gideon Maltz, Chief Executive Officer of the Tent Partnership for Refugees.

Despite a slowdown in hiring by companies, Randstad reported better-than-expected first-quarter-core earnings two months ago. (Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; editing by David Evans)



