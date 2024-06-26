The European Central Bank will continue to cut interest rates if price pressures ease as now projected, but the pace of monetary easing might slow in case of unpleasant surprises, ECB chief economist Philip Lane told Finland's MTV on Wednesday.

"If that baseline holds up, indeed, there would be more interest rate reductions," Lane said in an interview. "However, given the uncertainty in the world, if there were a new inflation surprise... then the speed at which we cut rates, would slow down."

