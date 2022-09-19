DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at Buckingham Palace in London and offered his deepest condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid expressed condolences on behalf of the government and the people of the UAE. He also highlighted the significant role played by Queen Elizabeth II in supporting and consolidating the deep bonds between the UAE and the UK in various fields.

His Highness commended the historical ties between the two nations and expressed the hope that the relationship between the two countries will continue to grow deeper and stronger to serve the peoples of both countries and strengthen regional and international security, stability and peace.