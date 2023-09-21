Social media
Home page>WORLD>UK and Europe>Macron hosts King Charle...
DIPLOMACY

Macron hosts King Charles for Versailles banquet

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

Other dinner guests in the glittering Hall of Mirrors included English celebrity Hugh Grant and Charlotte Gainsbourg, the actor and daughter of French singer Serge Gainsbourg and British actor Jane Birkin

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 21, 2023
FRANCEUNITED KINGDOMDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
President Emmanuel Macron yesterday hosted King Charles III for a glittering banquet at France’s former royal residence of the Palace of Versailles, as the British monarch kicked off a three-day state visit aimed at showing the underlying strength of cross-Channel ties even after Brexit.
The visit, which was rescheduled from March due to the violent protests against pension reform that rocked France at the time, also aims to showcase Charles’ stature as a statesman just over a year after the death of his mother and predecessor Queen Elizabeth II.
The original itinerary in Paris and the southwestern city of Bordeaux — packed with ceremony and pomp in a country that abolished its monarchy in the 1789 revolution and then executed the king — is largely unchanged.
Charles and Camilla were met outside the Versailles palace by Macron and his wife Brigitte, before going in to join other guests.
Guests at the dinner included luminaries ranging from the British rock legend Mick Jagger, the French former manager of the Arsenal football team Arsene Wenger and the world’s richest man, the luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault.
The menu will include delicacies like blue lobster cooked as a starter by star chef Anne-Sophie Pic, who has said she was inspired by the tastes of the “Sun King” Louis XIV, who built Versailles.
Other dinner guests in the glittering Hall of Mirrors included English celebrity Hugh Grant and Charlotte Gainsbourg, the actor and daughter of French singer Serge Gainsbourg and British actor Jane Birkin.
It was here that on her first state visit to France in 1957, Elizabeth II lunched with president Rene Coty.
There are reminders throughout the visit of the late queen, a French-speaking francophile who made five state visits to France during her record-breaking 70-year reign.
Macron, who has faced accusations from left-wing opponents of himself behaving like a monarch, will be eager to ensure the event proceeds smoothly, without showing excess at a time of economic frugality.
“This image, in this context, is obviously fundamentally harmful for Emmanuel Macron even if there are diplomatic imperatives behind it which also play a role,” French author and academic Benjamin Morel told AFP.
Driven down the Champs-Elysees towards their talks at the Elysee Palace, Macron and the king were earlier seen chatting amicably while Camilla and Macron’s wife Brigitte followed behind in a similar vehicle.
After their talks at the Elysee, Charles and Macron walked the short distance to the residence of the British ambassador, pausing to shake hands with well-wishers on the upscale rue du Faubourg-Saint-Honore.
The French president, who has dealt with no fewer than four UK premiers over the last half-decade, is known to have a strong personal rapport with Charles.
Commentators in France excitedly noted how Macron had repeatedly touched Charles’s shoulder and Brigitte Macron kissed Camilla, in a new protocol unthinkable under the more distant and austere Elizabeth II.
With both men known for their love of books, Macron presented Charles with a book by the 20th-century French writer Romain Gary, while he received a special edition of Voltaire’s Lettres sur les Anglais (“Letters on the English”).
Charles’ visit is seen as the follow-up to moves by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to reset relations between the two neighbours after post-Brexit turbulence.
Macron had a particularly prickly relationship with former premier Boris Johnson, reportedly describing him as a “clown” as he took the UK out of the European Union in January 2020 in a sea of Union Jack waving and rhetoric of British exceptionalism.
Coincidentally, Charles arrives one day after Macron held talks with British opposition leader Keir Starmer, whose Labour Party is increasingly confident of being able to oust the ruling Conservatives from power.
Charles will today make a keynote address to the French upper house Senate and also give a speech on the environment, long one of his most cherished causes. Tomorrow, on the final day, he will head to Bordeaux.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

ELECTION

'Not a single round': Slovak election could see Kyiv lose staunch ally

'Not a single round': Slovak election could see Kyiv lose staunch ally
'Not a single round': Slovak election could see Kyiv lose staunch ally
DEFENSE

Belgium considers supplying F-16s to Ukraine, PM says

Belgium considers supplying F-16s to Ukraine, PM says
Belgium considers supplying F-16s to Ukraine, PM says
DEFENSE

Blasts heard in Kyiv, other parts of Ukraine

Blasts heard in Kyiv, other parts of Ukraine
Blasts heard in Kyiv, other parts of Ukraine
DEFENSE

Russia says evacuates, shelters 5,000 Karabakh residents - Ifax

Russia says evacuates, shelters 5,000 Karabakh residents - Ifax
Russia says evacuates, shelters 5,000 Karabakh residents - Ifax
ECONOMY

Bank of England faces rate-hike dilemma

Bank of England faces rate-hike dilemma
Bank of England faces rate-hike dilemma
FINANCIAL SERVICES

UBS names South Korea, India, others as 'slow' on Credit Suisse approval

UBS names South Korea, India, others as 'slow' on Credit Suisse approval
UBS names South Korea, India, others as 'slow' on Credit Suisse approval
UNITED KINGDOM

Charles III urges France, UK to 'reinvigorate' ties at lavish Versailles banquet

Charles III urges France, UK to 'reinvigorate' ties at lavish Versailles banquet
Charles III urges France, UK to 'reinvigorate' ties at lavish Versailles banquet
SECURITY

French journalist released after arrest over report on Egypt spy operation

French journalist released after arrest over report on Egypt spy operation
French journalist released after arrest over report on Egypt spy operation
MOST READ
1.

Dubai luxury developer Omniyat buys Marasi Bay Marina from Business Bay

2.

US Fed meeting: What to expect today on interest rates

3.

Saudi GDP to grow 1.9% this year, 3.1% in 2024 - OECD

4.

GCC economic growth forecast for 2023 lowered to 1.4% on oil output cuts

5.

UPP to be listed on ADX following $163mln SPAC merger deal

RELATED ARTICLES
1

King Charles greeted in France with pomp, diplomacy on state visit

2

Charles III lands in France for first visit as king

3

Kuwaiti-French friendship committee to foster collaboration and opportunities

4

Charles is 'just the son': Parisians unfazed by king's visit to France

5

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cleverly explore UAE-UK strategic partnership in New York

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

TRADE

VIDEO: Is Dubai the new hub for trade of lab-grown diamonds?

VIDEO: Is Dubai the new hub for trade of lab-grown diamonds?
VIDEO: Is Dubai the new hub for trade of lab-grown diamonds?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

WASTE & RECYCLING

PixieDrone to clean up waste in Dubai Harbour

PixieDrone to clean up waste in Dubai Harbour
PixieDrone to clean up waste in Dubai Harbour
INVESTMENT

UAE-based Zero Carbon Ventures closes $5mln seed investment

SME

93% of UAE’s small businesses plan to expand globally

FINANCIAL SERVICES

China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank opens first overseas office in Abu Dhabi

LATEST NEWS
1

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens: BLS International website

2

UAE: Integrated Transport Centre launches Green Buses Capacity Building Programme

3

OFID provides $10mln to support food security in Egypt

4

RAKEZ team visits China’s Guangdong province to boost trade and economic synergies

5

Dubai Sports Council, International Cricket Council discuss ways of boosting cooperation

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds