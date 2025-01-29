Lloyds Banking Group will shut 136 branches in the UK to match customers' transition to digital banking, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing the lender.

The retail bank said it would close 61 Lloyds branches along with 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland sites between May 2025 and March 2026, the report said.

Lloyds shuttered several branches in the past few years across England and some in Wales, after the pandemic led consumers to switch to digital transactions, resulting in a sector-wide push to cut back on traditional high-street presence.

Lloyds did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. The shares of Britain's biggest mortgage lender were trading 1% higher at 1247 GMT.

