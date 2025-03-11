Christoph Stanger is retiring at the end of this month from Goldman Sachs, where he has spent 31 years and is chairman of equity capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Stanger joined Goldman in 1994 as an associate in investment banking in Frankfurt and was named managing director in 2002 and partner in 2006.

He has been in his role since November 2020 and had been co-head of ECM in EMEA since 2013 and before that head of financing in Germany and a senior ECM banker for years.

Goldman said Stanger has driven many industry-leading transactions and some of the most significant IPOs and capital-raisings in the region.

