Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the Black Sea grain deal was on hold, and that there had been no progress in restarting it, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

The deal, brokered last year by the United Nations and Turkey, allowed for the safe export of grain and other foodstuffs from Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Moscow quit the deal in July, accusing the West of failing to honour promises to ensure the shipment of Russia's own grain and fertiliser exports. Turkey and the United Nations have so far failed to persuade Russia to rejoin the deal. (Writing by Felix Light Editing by Gareth Jones)