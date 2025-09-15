CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer Mostakbal Misr told Reuters on Monday it booked six vegetable oil shipments of over 74,000 metric tons from Black Sea countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Romania.

The agency said it also agreed with international suppliers to buy over 600,000 tons of wheat, mostly from Black Sea countries as well as France, for delivery in September and October.

The agency, known officially as Future of Egypt for Sustainable Development, didn't provide specific dates for shipments, or the details of suppliers or prices.

The North African nation is one of the world's top wheat importers. On average, state agencies bring in about 5 million tons of the country's total wheat imports of more than 12 million tons.

Wheat bought by the government is used to produce subsidised bread for more than two-thirds of Egypt's 108 million people, who are already struggling with high inflation and worsening living conditions. The country failed to reach its 4 million-5 million ton target for domestic wheat purchases for the 2024/25 season.

Egypt's wheat imports have dropped by 30% to 4.9 million tons in the first half of the year. These include imports by the state buyer as well as the private sector.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ezz Editing by Bernadette Baum)