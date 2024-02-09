The Kremlin said on Friday it had not yet reviewed an assessment by Human Rights Watch on how many people had been killed in the city of Mariupol, but accused Ukrainian forces of being responsible for many civilian deaths there.

At least 8,000 people were killed by fighting or war-related causes in Russia's months-long conquest of Mariupol, one of the biggest battles of the nearly two-year war between Russia and Ukraine, according to Human Rights Watch.

Commenting on the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Ukrainian forces of using civilians in Mariupol as human shields and of shooting them in the back.

He did not refer to evidence for the assertion, which has previously been denied by Kyiv. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)



