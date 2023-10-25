Italy will support the creation of a European Union naval mission to patrol maritime borders, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament on Wednesday.

"Italy will support ... the creation of a European naval mission, in agreement and cooperation with the North African authorities," Meloni told the Senate ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders.

She also said Italy wanted the EU to increase its funds made available to tackle mass illegal immigration in its multi-year budget for 2021-2027, as Rome deals with surging migrant boat arrivals on its southern shores. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)



