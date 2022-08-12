Irish house prices returned in June to levels not seen since the credit-fulled peak of 2007, after rising 14.1% year-on-year that month, Central Statistics Office data showed on Friday.

Prices have for the most part snapped back sharply since resuming growth in 2012, four years after a property bubble collapsed and cut values in half. The central bank judges current prices to be at a sustainable level.

The 14.1% year-on-year growth in June was down from 14.4% in May, cooling slightly for the third successive month. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)



