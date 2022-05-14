PARIS - President of INTERPOL Dr. Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, mourned the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022.

Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi expressed his profound condolences to the government and people of the UAE on the great loss of Sheikh Khalifa.

''The deceased has left remarkable imprint through his wisdom and exceptional leadership of the UAE, which has become an oases of tolerance and coexistence,'' he said, adding that the deceased leader was a great supporter for causes of peoples.



WAM/Tariq alfaham/Hazem Hussein