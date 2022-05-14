BRUSSELS - Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, mourned the passing of late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, who passed away on Friday, 13th May.

In a tweet on her Twitter account, Ursula von der Leyen said:''I offer my condolences to the people of the UAE on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa.'' ''Sheikh devoted his life to his country, working for the welfare and future of the Emirates. With him, the UAE became prosperous, tolerant and open to the world. His legacy will live on,'' she tweeted.