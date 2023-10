Inflation has peaked in Germany and is expected to ease to 2.7% by 2025, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday on the sidelines of an IMF meeting in Marrakesh.

The tightening of monetary policy is yielding results and moving inflation in a positive direction, Nagel told reporters. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)