Hungary's economy fell by an annual 0.4% in the third quarter according to final unadjusted data, unchanged from a preliminary figure, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

The KSH said industrial output fell by 5.4%. Construction output fell by 1.6%, while farming output grew by 88.2% in annual terms. The gross value added of services fell by 3.1%. GDP CHANGE (%) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Unadjusted y/y -0.4 -2.4 +4.3 (+4.0) Calendar-adjusted y/y -0.2 -2.2 +4.1 (+3.8) Seasonally and +0.9 0.0 -1.1 calendar-adjusted q/q (-0.3) (-0.4) *Figures in brackets represent numbers as they were originally repprted (Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)