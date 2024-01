The Bank of England said on Tuesday it had fined HSBC 57.4 million pounds ($73 million) for failing to protect some customer depositors for several years.

The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority said in a statement the bank failed to accurately identify deposits that were eligible for Britain's Financial Services Compensation Scheme - which protects customer cash up to 85,000 pounds. ($1 = 0.7881 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)