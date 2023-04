Inspections of vessels carrying grains from Ukrainian ports have resumed at Turkey's Bosphorus Strait after two days of discussions between Kyiv and Moscow, a spokesperson for the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul said on Wednesday.

The sides have agreed on new vessels to take part in the initiative and "inspections teams are already at work," Ismini Palla said. (Reporting by Omer Berberoglu and Huseyin Hayatsever; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)