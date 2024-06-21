Germany's China strategy needs to be updated to include a longer-term plan, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday in Beijing. "Sooner or later the China strategy needs an update," Habeck said at a reception at the German embassy in Beijing.

Habeck said the China strategy misses where Germany wants to go in the future, which should be the medium-term relationship between both countries.

"I am saying this because I am sure the Chinese have it," Habeck said.

The economy minister said specific areas should be tackled in politics, trade and climate action.

"A strategy means you have to look in the future and to describe at least a path to the future, even when it will never happen as it is described," Habeck said. (Reporting by Maria Martinez Editing by Miranda Murray and Matthias Williams)