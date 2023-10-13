BERLIN - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday that she was in talks with Egypt and the United Nations on safe spaces for civilians in Gaza, who have been called upon by the Israeli army to move south in anticipation of a ground offensive.

Speaking in the southern Israeli city of Netivot after talks with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, Baerbock said that "capacity in southern Gaza is already overloaded ... we are in discussion with the U.N., with Egypt and with different actors about this."

Baerbock said that she was also in Israel to speak to family members of German hostages and all other involved parties to ensure their release.

