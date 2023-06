Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday it was "most likely" the central bank would further tighten monetary policy to bring inflation down.

"It is most likely that tighter monetary policy is necessary to bring inflation sustainably below 2%," Jordan told a news conference after the SNB raised rates again. "But we can also afford a more gradual approach given where we are," he added. (Reporting by John Revill and Noele Ilien Editing by Tomasz Janowski)