French power group EDF said some of its workers were going on strike from Wednesday night until Friday, as a part of a national call for strike action which is expected to see teachers and other professions walk out across the country.

Previous strikes at EDF have cut several gigawatts of power supply from nuclear and hydro power plants, but the total outages can vary.

French power union FNME-CGT posted a strike notice on social media platform X calling for a national basic salary indexed on inflation. A representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the expected size of power outages.

