French power sector unions are planning a strike over pay from Jan. 14, a representative of energy and mining union FNME-CGT told Reuters on Tuesday.

Staff meetings will take place over the next several days to determine the details of the planned strike, the representative said, after negotiations over pay between unions and power company EDF failed to reach an agreement Monday.

EDF was not immediately available for comment.

"It is time to organise a strike to win a salary increase," Sophie Binet, general secretary of the hard-line CGT union, said on FranceInfo.

Cold weather currently gripping France expected to ease in the coming days, LSEG data showed, but temperatures are expected to remain below average for January.

French nuclear availability stood at 86% of capacity on Tuesday. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Tassilo Hummel; editing by Jason Neely)



