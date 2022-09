French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed in a television interview with BFM TV that a reform of the country's pension system was necessary.

Macron's government has highlighted this planned reform as a key part of Macron's new, five-year term as President. However, previous attempts to reform the pension system have met with widespread resistance and street protests from trade unions. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)