French power giant EDF said on Friday it returned to profit and cut its debt in 2023 due to the increase in electricity prices and after a chunk of its nuclear fleet reopened.

The electricity company recorded a net profit for 2023 of 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion), compared to a loss of 17.9 billion in 2022 and an EBITDA of 39.9 billion euros, compared to a loss of 4.9 billion a year earlier.

State-owned EDF, which runs Europe's largest nuclear fleet, took several reactors offline in 2022 to carry out checks and repairs after signs of stress corrosion were discovered at some. ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Josephine Mason)



