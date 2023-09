An estimated 82% of French grain maize crops were in good or excellent condition by Sept 11, up from 80% the previous week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

That compared with a 43% score a year earlier, the office said in a weekly cereal crop report.

Farmers had harvested 1% of the French grain maize by Sept 11, unchanged from the previous week. That compared to 13% a year earlier and a five-year average of 4%.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jason Neely)