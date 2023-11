French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will visit China on Thursday through Friday at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart to attend a high-level dialogue on people-to-people exchanges, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Colonna will also meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Mao Ning, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, told a regular news conference. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)