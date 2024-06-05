Social media
ELECTION

France is approaching European elections amid political tension

The parties are leading political scene in multiple European countries

Staff Writer, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)
June 5, 2024
News report by Mohammad Al-Otaibi PARIS, June 5 (KUNA) -- The 2024 European elections come amid tense political atmosphere in the Continent, as expectations refer to increased impacts of far-right parties.
This will lead to radical changes in terms of power balance inside the European Parliament (EP).
Those parties, whose popularities have recently risen, seek to enhance their national agendas at the expense of European integration. They have won momentum in several member states like France that raise some concerns in terms of making great impacts inside the European Parliament.
The parties are leading political scene in multiple European countries in a way that enhances the possibility of achieving large gains in the coming elections.
Definitely, this will lead to deep political changes affecting the future of the European Union.
France plays a pivotal role in the coming elections scheduled on June 6-9, as it participates in the poll with 79 lawmakers in the EP out of 720, making it one of the largest member states in terms of representation.
The elections are expected to witness a fierce competition among France's political parties, as every one of them seeks to boost their position in Europe politically.
France's National Rally, led by Jordan Bardella, is leading the scene with an unprecedented result, according to polls, exceeding 30 percent, making a big difference from the ruling coalition supporting French President Emmanuel Macron.
The success of the right-wing parties in France may make radical changes in terms of power balance in the European Parliament that may re-form European policies towards issues like immigration, security cooperation and economic policies, in addition to the recognition of Palestinian statehood.
While the besieged Gaza Strip has been facing Israeli bombardments for several months, candidates from a number of parties have different views; some of them insist on the two-state solution between Israel and France with the assertion of France's political view that conditions are unavailable today to recognize Palestinian statehood.
Bardella said this recognition is impossible amid this situation, calming that the recognition of Palestinian statehood will give legitimacy to Hamas.
French parties seek to focus on main issues like economy, security, environmental policies, with the aim of enhancing their position inside the European Parliament and creating the future compatible with their views. Recent polls said that main candidates' situation has not greatly changed since La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), the Greens and the communists have made slight gains.
In a rally supporting Valأ©rie Hayer, Macron party's candidate, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal called on voters last Saturday to combat the win of right-wing.
He affirmed that Europe might die as the right-wing win power in all parts of the Continent.
Traditional parties are facing major challenges to keep their impacts inside the parliament as voters' support increases to the parties calling for lessening the role of the EU and boosting national sovereignty.
These changes may make difficulties in achieving a consensus about common issues and challenges facing the EU. This may weaken the EU's ability to take effective and unified decisions.
About 49.5 million voters, making up 95 percent of adults who can vote, have been registered in France's electoral lists.
This figure rose 2.2 million voters compared with the European elections in 2019.
The 2024 European parliament election is a turning point in the Continent's political history, as the results will not only determine the European Parliament's features but also the future policies in the whole Europe.
Therefore, Europe should overcome these challenges in a spirit of cooperation and integration to maintain its stability and unity. (end) mo.hm
