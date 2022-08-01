The first ship to leave Ukraine's Odesa port since Russia's invasion will carry more than 26,000 tonnes of corn and undergo an inspection in Istanbul before continuing to Lebanon's Tripoli, a U.N.-led monitoring centre said on Monday.

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni is expected to arrive at the inspection in Turkish waters on Aug. 2, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) said, adding it had requested all parties to inform militaries to ensure its safe passage.

The JCC - including United Nations, Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials - had verified the port readiness at Odesa, as well as the vehicle's capability to depart ahead of the authorisation, it said. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)



Reuters