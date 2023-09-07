Finland is well supplied with electricity for the upcoming winter season and the risk of shortages is small, power grid operator Fingrid said on Thursday.

Last year Finnish authorities warned of potential winter power blackouts due to uncertainty in the domestic production, although in the end the country avoided shortfalls of supply.

"The situation is better than last winter, as the amount of domestic electricity production has increased and the availability of electricity imports from neighbouring countries has improved," Fingrid said in a statement.

Finland's Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor, Europe's largest,

began

regular output on April 16 after years of delay, boosting energy security in a region to which Russia has cut gas and power supplies.

Fingrid on Thursday estimated that on a very cold and calm winter day electricity consumption could hit 14,300 megawatts (MW), which would be covered by domestic production of 12,800 MW and imports from Sweden and Estonia of 1,500 MW.

"In peak consumption situations, the sufficiency of electricity could be weakened if there were simultaneous disturbances in significant electricity production plants or electricity transmission connections," it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)



