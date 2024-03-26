PHOTO
Finland and Sweden think there is need for a new round of EU sanctions against Russia, Finland's foreign minister Elina Valtonen said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
Finland's foreign minister Elina Valtonen said on Tuesday
PHOTO
Finland and Sweden think there is need for a new round of EU sanctions against Russia, Finland's foreign minister Elina Valtonen said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024