European shares were flat on Tuesday, as a sell-off in basic resources partially offset gains in healthcare stocks, while investors awaited more economic data to assess the European Central Bank's monetary policy trajectory for the year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 held its ground at 478.24 points, as of 0820 GMT.

Healthcare stocks climbed 0.6%, lifted by a 2.7% jump in ArgenX.

Basic resources lost 0.5%, tracking lacklustre prices of base metals.

Weighing on sentiment, German industrial production unexpectedly fell in November from prior month, marking the sixth monthly decline in a row.

Market participants' focus is also on euro zone unemployment rate for November, due at 1000 GMT.

In company news, shares of Trigano added 2% after the French camping vans maker reported growth in its first-quarter sales.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)



