European shares opened higher on Thursday, ahead of a key inflation report in the U.S. that will offer clarity on the trajectory of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, while basic resources shares led gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.6% by 8:10 GMT.

Market participants keenly await the U.S. inflation report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), to assess the timing of interest rate cuts from the Fed, that will help set the tone for other central banks to follow.

Tracking overnight gains in tech-heavy Nasdaq, the European technology index added 1.2%.

Top performer basic resources shares gained 1.4%, helped by a rise in prices of gold and copper as the dollar softened.

Shares of VAT Group rose 3.8% after the Swiss industrial valves maker posted a strong beat in fourth quarter orders.

The broader industrial goods index was up 0.8%. (Reporting by Khushi Singh, Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



