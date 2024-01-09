European prompt power prices edged up on Tuesday on expectations of falling wind power supply throughout the region and slightly higher demand.

German baseload power for Tuesday was up 3.6% at 115 euros ($125.81) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0939 GMT.

French day-ahead power gained 2.1% to 112.25 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was expected to fall by 4.2 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday to 5.6 GW while French wind output was expected to shed 900 megawatts (MW) to 3.3 GW, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability rose two percentage points to 86% of total capacity.

French power unions are planning a strike over pay from Jan. 14, a representative told Reuters, at a time when nuclear availability is high but cold weather is gripping the country.

EDF Energy aims to extend the life of its nuclear plants in Britain and invest a further 1.3 billion pounds in its operational UK nuclear fleet to maintain output at current levels and ensure energy security, the French state-owned company said.

Power consumption in Germany is expected to edge up 420 MW to 63.4 GW on Friday while demand in France is projected to rise by 4200 MW to 72.6 GW, LSEG data showed.

France is expected to be a net importer during peak hours Tuesday with temperatures 5 degrees Celsius below seasonal norms, though imported volumes are expected to stay modest, Kpler analyst Emeric de Vigan said in a post on X.

German year-ahead power was down 1.1% at 88.75 euros/MWh while the French 2025 baseload contract was untraded with an ask price of 85 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 dropped 0.5% to 72 euros a metric ton. ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



