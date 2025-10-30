Axens reaffirmed its ongoing collaboration with Eurecat, ensuring Eurecat’s continued support for all customers in the global catalyst market, including both Axens and Ketjen.

Pending regulatory approval, Axens will become the sole owner of the company after the acquisition of Ketjen shares.

Eurecat is a services provider for regeneration, rejuvenation, recycling of spent catalysts (circularity) along with ex-situ activation of fresh catalysts.

Eurecat also provides reactor services such as catalyst unloading as well as catalyst loading through its subsidiary Petroval.

Eurecat is active throughout the entire catalyst life cycle in the refining, biofuels, petrochemicals, and gas markets, with facilities in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Post-acquisition, Eurecat will continue serving the entire market, all operators, and all catalysts manufacturers, while ensuring the confidentiality measures prevailing up to date on all business and technical matters.

Eurecat’s strategic direction remains unchanged, it said.

The company will operate independently and maintain its contribution to the reduction of carbon footprint in catalyst management activities through the enhancement of circularity and ex situ activation in all regions.

Eurecat’s experience in the treatment and recycling of catalysts materials is an excellent basis for developing recycling processes on other metals containing activities such as used batteries.

“Looking ahead and under Axens’ ownership, Eurecat will leverage its strengths in catalysts closed or open loop recycling and support Axens’ broader goals of advancing catalyst reuse, ex situ activation, and metals circularity to further reduce the carbon footprint of catalysts.” said Quentin Debuisschert, Axens Chairman and CEO.

