Compensation per employee rose by 5.1% in the euro zone in the first quarter of the year, accelerating from 4.9% in the previous three months, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

The acceleration is likely to raise concern among policymakers who have long predicted that wage growth will slow as current rates boost inflation and make it harder to cut price growth to 2%.

