PHOTO
EU extends emergency measure to curb gas demand for 12 months
EU countries' energy ministers agreed to extend for the next 12 months, until March 2024, a voluntary target to curb their gas demand by 15%
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.