Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi participated in the opening of the Gastech Conference and Exhibition in Milan, Italy, according to a statement.

The conference is the largest international event for the natural gas industry, alongside hydrogen energy, climate change mitigation technologies, and the application of artificial intelligence in the energy sector.

During his participation in the conference, the minister rolled out Egypt's plans to implement an Offshore Baseline (OBN) seismic survey project in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

The project spans an area of up to 95,000 square kilometers, deploying the latest global survey and exploration technologies. It aims to maximize the utilization of gas potential and resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and expand investment opportunities in gas exploration and research activities in Egypt.

The venture was awarded to the Schlumberger-Verified consortium after winning the tender issued by the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS). It will be implemented in three phases over seven years, with the first phase launching in 2026. It covers an area of 18,000 square kilometers and has investments totaling $117 million.

Held from September 9th to 12th, the Gastech event gathers ministers from the US, Italy, Turkey, Iraq, and Cyprus, as well as senior figures from the EU, the International Energy Agency (IEA), and CEOs of major global energy companies.

The conference will also witness the participation of nearly 50,000 participants from more than 150 countries, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 expert speakers, offering a global platform to support the future of the natural gas industry.