FRANKFURT- Volumes of EEX's flagship power and gas futures products rose sharply in the first quarter of 2022, the European Energy Exchange said on Wednesday, as operators hedged their positions amid a surge in market volatility due to the Ukraine crisis.

EEX chief Peter Reitz noted Russia's invasion of Ukraine had raised concerns about European energy security and drove operators to the exchange, as they sought to move away from uncleared over-the-counter markets to reduce counterparty risks and save money.

The exchange's clearing house functions means it acts as an intermediary between buyers and sellers, saving those market participants from having to validate and complete their trades - which Reitz said had increased appeal in reducing risk.

In an interview with Reuters, Reitz said EEX expected 2022 volume growth and financial results to exceed last year's figures. "Our goal is to continue the growth of the EEX Group in 2022 and to surpass the successful year 2021," he said.

EEX, a unit of Deutsche Boerse whose platforms serve more than 800 participants, is also important in the power market because its prices provide direction for producers, consumers, traders and investors.

Reitz said European gas futures volume on EEX had more than trebled in January through March to 704 terawatt hours (TWh) year on year, while European power futures volumes grew 9% to 1,154 TWh, helped by resumed growth in Italy, France and the Netherlands, which had seen declines in 2021.

Another factor favouring EEX is the growth of more unpredictable renewables, meaning more intraday volatility and more need for trading and hedging risk positions.

As part of climate efforts and, even more to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels, Europe is trying to reach 40% renewables in its electricity mix by 2030.

Renewable energy reached 54% of Germany's electricity supply in January and February. The country's benchmark electricity futures and the pan-European gas futures contract, which includes Germany, trade on EEX.

EEX said sales revenue in 2021 increased by 11% to an all-time high of 363 million euros ($393 million) as energy prices soared. Earnings before interest and taxes grew by 36% to a record 137.8 million euros.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Bradley Perrett and David Holmes)