FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde acknowledged "signs of moderation" in core inflation on Monday but she reaffirmed it was too early to call a peak in that key gauge of price growth.

"The latest available data suggest that indicators of underlying inflationary pressures remain high and, although some are showing signs of moderation, there is no clear evidence that underlying inflation has peaked," Lagarde told European lawmakers.

