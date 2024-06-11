The European Central Bank may need to wait for some time before cutting interest rates again given the exceptional uncertainty around the inflation outlook, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday.

"In a world of uncertainty, one way to deal with uncertainty is a little bit of waiting. Wait and make sure you're not taking a step you're going to regret," Lane told an event in Dublin.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said a day earlier the ECB could at times wait more than one meeting before cutting rates again, and all the commentary about patience has been seen as a clear signal that rate will remain unchanged next month.

