STRBSKE PLESO, Slovakia - The European Central Bank has a credible chance of bringing inflation down to its 2% target in 2025 having raised interest rates to the current level, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Friday

"I think policy is in a good place, in the sense that at current levels of interest rates, we have a credible prospective of bringing inflation back to 2% in the course of 2025," Knot told a conference.

