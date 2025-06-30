The Russian central bank's board may consider an interest rate cut of more than 1 percentage point at its meeting on July 25 if data confirms that inflation is on track to slow to 4% in 2026, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin said on Monday.

"If the data received by that time on the economy, the labour market, credit activity, actual inflation, and inflation expectations indicate that a slowdown in inflation to 4% is consistent with a more significant step, then this option will also be considered," Zabotkin told reporters.

At its last board meeting on June 6, the regulator cut its key interest rate by a full percentage point to 20%. Zabotkin said the cut at the upcoming meeting could be "more significant than at the meeting in June".

The central bank expects inflation to slow down to 7% to 8% in 2025 from 9.5% in 2024 and hit the target of 4% in 2026.

