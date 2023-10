Staffing levels at Deutsche Bank have peaked and will be reduced, the lender's chief executive officer Christian Sewing said on Wednesday.

The reduction will be "from a size and number bigger than the reduction we have seen in April", Sewing told analysts.

In April, Deutsche Bank said it would cut 800 jobs.

Sewing wasn't more specific on the timing or targets of the cuts. (Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt, Editing by Friederike Heine)