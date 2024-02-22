PHOTO
Denmark will donate a new aid package worth 1.7 billion Danish crowns ($247.40 million) to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday.
($1 = 6.8714 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by)
