The decline in Czech manufacturing eased for a second straight month in November as a drop in orders and output slowed, although activity remained weak and firms cut costs, the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Friday.

The headline PMI rose to 43.2, from 42.0 in October, staying below the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction where it has been for the past year and a half. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 42.8. The survey showed firms continued cutting workers and the rate of decline in stocks of purchases was the steepest since May 2009.

Input costs also continued to fall and firms cut selling prices, the survey said. At the same time, business confidence improved, according to the survey. Month/Year 11/23 10/23 11/22 Purchasing Managers' Index 43.2 42.0 41.6 Output 45.1 43.3 37.5 ** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)



