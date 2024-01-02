Czech manufacturing activity remained in a slump in December as weak domestic and foreign demand hit orders, a survey showed on Tuesday. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Czech Republic eased to 41.8 in December from 43.2 in November, falling further below the 50 level that marks growth in activity. It has now been below 50 for 19 straight months. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 43.5. The survey showed a faster decline in output and new orders than in November, while firms reduced buying activity amid weak demand. Companies cut staff and shrank stocks to reduce costs, the survey said. Input costs and selling prices also fell. Month/Year 12/23 11/23 12/22 Purchasing Managers' Index 41.8 43.2 42.6 Output 41.5 45.1 39.9 ** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Susan Fenton)



