The Czech National Bank board may consider cutting interest rates this year although any monetary easing will be "very cautious", Vice-Governor Jan Frait was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"I can imagine that in November or December we might be in a situation where we have a high degree of faith in the forecast and the disinflationary trends, and then it can't be ruled out that the bank board might still agree to lower rates this year," he said in an interview with Bloomberg news agency.

"I'm unable to predict how likely that is."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)



