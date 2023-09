The Czech central bank's debate is shifting to how long it is necessary to hold interest rates at their current level as inflation starts to fall, rate setter Tomas Holub said on Friday.

"It is already evident the debate will be mainly on how long to hold interest rate settings where they are at 7.00%, because as inflation will fall, the 7.00% setting will become more and more strict ...," he said in a live interview with Czech Radio.

